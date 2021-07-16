Samsung Tops Global Smartphone Market in Q2 2021, Xiaomi Closes Up

16th Jul, 2021. 03:55 pm
Samsung Tops Global Smartphone Market in Q2 2021, Xiaomi Closes Up

Samsung topped the global smartphone market yet another time in the second quarter of the year. But the company needs to be aware of Xiaomi as it is getting dangerously close.

Apple slipped to the third rank, despite selling 100 million iPhone 12 models since release.

According to the latest figures from market research firm Canalys, Samsung had a market share of 19% in the global smartphone market. It achieved 15% year-over-year growth. this shows that the company’s overall smartphone business was better than last year.

The sales of Galaxy S21 exceeded that of Galaxy S20. Furthermore, the company added a lot of Galaxy A and Galaxy M series of mid-range smartphones, which added to the company’s business.

Xiaomi had the largest year-over-year increase (85%) and a 17% market share, and it has set its sights on Samsung. In Africa (150%), Latin America (300%), and Western Europe, the company is quickly expanding (50%).

The company aspires to supplant the South Korean corporation as the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer. But it won’t be that simple. Xiaomi’s average selling price is 40% lower than Samsung’s, implying that the Redmi range accounts for the majority of Xiaomi’s smartphone sales.

Apple had only 1% year-over-year growth in Q2 2021. it managed to capture 14% of the global smartphone market. It is slated to launch its iPhone 13 series in September, which could give a significant boost in Q4 2021.

The release of the iPhone 13 series means that Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, could face intense competition from Apple in the last quarter of the year.

an early launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could give the company a competitive edgge. but it seems that the launch could be delayed.

Other Chinese brands also saw healthy growth in Q2 2021. OPPO and Vivio, both hold 10% of the market share. OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi are growing in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Africa. Samsung should devise a strategy to fend them off.

Samsung Smartphone Market Share Global Q2 2021 Canalys

