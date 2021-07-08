Double Click 728 x 90
Sara Ali shares an unseen pic clicked by Akshay Kumar from Atrangi Re set

Raba NoorWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 10:21 pm
Sara Ali

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has shared an unseen picture from the sets of Atrangi Re. Sara said that the photo was clicked by her co-star from the movie, Akshay Kumar.

Sharing the photo on Instagram Sara wrote, the Love Aaj Kal actress wrote, “Thought these days would never end #bts #atrangire: @akshaykumar sir,”

Take a look at her post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Fans are falling in love with her picture one wrote in the comment section, “So beautiful mam @saraalikhan95,” while another wrote, “So beautiful mam @saraalikhan95,”

Sara is teaming up with Aanand L Rai for the first time for Atrangi Re. The movie also stars Dhanush. On completing the show’s shoot in March, Sara had shared multiple behind-the-scenes pictures with the crew.

