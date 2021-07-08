Sara Ali shares an unseen pic clicked by Akshay Kumar from Atrangi Re set

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has shared an unseen picture from the sets of Atrangi Re. Sara said that the photo was clicked by her co-star from the movie, Akshay Kumar.

Sharing the photo on Instagram Sara wrote, the Love Aaj Kal actress wrote, “Thought these days would never end #bts #atrangire: @akshaykumar sir,”

Take a look at her post:

Fans are falling in love with her picture one wrote in the comment section, "So beautiful mam @saraalikhan95,"

Sara is teaming up with Aanand L Rai for the first time for Atrangi Re. The movie also stars Dhanush. On completing the show’s shoot in March, Sara had shared multiple behind-the-scenes pictures with the crew.