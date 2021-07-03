Saudi Arabia Imposes Travel Ban On Three Countries, Including UAE

The Saudi Interior Ministry on Saturday morning issued new travel guidelines banning Saudi citizens from travelling directly or indirectly to the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Vietnam without prior permission.

According to Arab News and the state-run news agency SPA, flights to and from the three countries are being suspended from 11 pm on Sunday, July 4.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the decision was made “because of the growing number of cases of the coronavirus and the changing nature of the virus.”

According to a statement from the Interior Ministry, “After this date, all travellers from the three countries will be subject to quarantine.” The quarantine ban will also apply to Saudi nationals.

“Saudi citizens who intend to return before this date will not need a quarantine.”

The Saudi Interior Ministry said in a statement that “flights from Afghanistan have also been suspended.”

“The ban is not on foreigners who have visited the three countries or a country where travel is banned but have left 14 days before the trip to Saudi Arabia.”