Scarlett Johansson expecting her first child with husband Colin Jost

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 03:42 pm
The Oscar-nominated actress, Scarlett Johansson is expecting her first child with husband Colin Jost,

Page Six received confirmation from insiders who said that the Black Widow actress is pregnant but has kept the news a secret.

“Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled,” said one source.

“Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile,” added another source.

“She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” they added.

Back in June, the star fueled pregnancy rumors by skipping a number of Black Widow appearances.

She has been keeping her appearances for the film’s promotions strictly virtual.

Another source told the outlet: “Scarlett usually spends a lot of the summer out in Amagansett and Montauk, and you’d often see her walking her dogs on the beach or getting coffee. But this summer it seems like she is deliberately trying to keep a low profile.”

