Science behind laughter and why it is beneficial to our health

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 04:58 pm
Science of laughter and why it is beneficial to our health

Everyone enjoys a good belly laugh now and then, and science backs up that pleasure.

Laughter has been connected to our physical, emotional, and mental well-being, as well as our relationships, according to research.

Here are some facts about laughter that you may not be aware of.

Laughter served as a means of survival

Laughter is supposed to have originated in animals as a kind of social bonding and as a way to show playful intent. When they are tickled or participate in physical play, many mammals laugh.

Humans, on the other hand, do not require a physical trigger to laugh – yet we can’t help but laugh when we’re tickled.

According to Janet Gibson, emerita professor of cognitive psychology at Grinnell College in Iowa, says laughter evolved in humans as a communication signal.

Hundreds of years ago, “laughter was the glue that kept the group together,” she told media.

“The idea was that laughter was an external signal that can tell the group everything is OK, we can relax. (There is) no need to be anxious or threatened by what’s happening around us. And so this would really be a great survival tool for groups of humans,” she added.

Although anthropologists believe that laughing is universal, this does not imply that every culture finds the same things amusing.

Laughter is a primitive sound

Laughter is a very complex process that involves several areas of the brain and body.

The frontal lobe is supposed to assist you in interpreting the many kinds of information you receive — the sounds and visuals — and then deciding whether or not they are amusing. This causes an emotional reaction in the limbic system, which controls sensations like pleasure and fear, and stimulates your motor cortex.

