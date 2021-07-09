Double Click 728 x 90
Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia extends love and wishes to his daughter

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 12:49 pm
Scott Disick’s

Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin expressed her love and best wishes to his daughter Penelope On Friday, who turned nine today.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to wish his daughter Penelope a happy birthday.

Sharing a sweet photo of his daughter, Scott Disick, 38 wrote in the caption “My life my love my everything. You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can’t express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!!”

“And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou)

Amelia Hamlin, 20, left a kind letter for the birthday girl in a comment on the post.

Referring to one of the Penelope’s nicknames, Hamlin wrote “little peesh. happy birthday to the best facialist in town” followed by heart emoticons.

Hamlin and Scott had been dating since October, but it wasn’t until Valentine’s Day that they made their romance Instagram public.

Previously, Juan Luis Londoño Arias aka Maluma seems to have some serious feud with Scott Disick over their Twitter handles.

On Twitter, the two were seen having a furious conversation, although the reason for this could not be ascertained.

“[Expletive} with this guy @maluma,” Scott posted.

In response, the Colombian musician said, “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?”

Following Maluma’s response, the Flip-It Like Disick star gave a fiery reply “@maluma I didn’t have to try that hard, get over yourself your a joke.”

The interaction was bound to perplex some fans, given it was the first time the two had spoken in this manner.

