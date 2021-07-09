Sergio Ramos joins Paris St-Germain on a two-year deal

Following Sergio Ramos’ departure from Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain has signed him to a two-year contract.

Sergio Ramos, 35, left Madrid at the end of June after spending 16 years with the Spanish Giants. With Real, he won five La Liga crowns and four Champions League medals, making him Spain’s most capped player.

“I am very happy to join Paris St-Germain,” Ramos said. “This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it’s a day I will never forget.”

PSG chairman and chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “Paris welcomes one of the greatest players of our era.”

Ramos is PSG’s third summer signing, following the arrivals of Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum from Morocco. After leaving Liverpool, the Dutch midfielder also joined on a free transfer.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team, who finished second to Lille in the Ligue 1 championship race last season, have also been linked with a move for Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is a free agent after leaving AC Milan.

Ramos will reunite with former Real Madrid teammates Angel di Maria and Keylor Navas after being left out of Spain’s Euro 2020 squad.