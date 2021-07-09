Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sergio Ramos joins Paris St-Germain on a two-year deal

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 11:25 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Sergio Ramos

Following Sergio Ramos’ departure from Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain has signed him to a two-year contract.

Sergio Ramos, 35, left Madrid at the end of June after spending 16 years with the Spanish Giants. With Real, he won five La Liga crowns and four Champions League medals, making him Spain’s most capped player.

“I am very happy to join Paris St-Germain,” Ramos said. “This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it’s a day I will never forget.”

PSG chairman and chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “Paris welcomes one of the greatest players of our era.”

Ramos is PSG’s third summer signing, following the arrivals of Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum from Morocco. After leaving Liverpool, the Dutch midfielder also joined on a free transfer.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team, who finished second to Lille in the Ligue 1 championship race last season, have also been linked with a move for Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is a free agent after leaving AC Milan.

Ramos will reunite with former Real Madrid teammates Angel di Maria and Keylor Navas after being left out of Spain’s Euro 2020 squad.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Faiza Saleem
5 mins ago
Faiza Saleem is on vacation with her friends in northern areas of Pakistan

Faiza Saleem is a Karachi-based lawyer turned comedian. She was Pakistan's first...
Lanka Premier League
7 mins ago
Lanka Premier League 2021 Has Been Rescheduled for November

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League has been postponed to...
balochistan oath cermony
10 mins ago
Syed Zahoor Agha took oath as the 25th governor of Balochistan

PTI's, Syed Zahoor Agha, on Friday took oath as the 25th governor...
BTS ARMY Playlist
12 mins ago
BTS first ever ARMY Playlist of solo released

The Korean boy band BTS recently dropped its official playlist featuring solo...
tiktok
1 hour ago
TikTok Influencers Forbidden from Promoting Cryptocurrencies

TikTok, a very popular video-sharing application that is partly responsible for the...
coas china ambassador
1 hour ago
COAS Bajwa, Chinese envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong met the Chief of Army Staff...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Faiza Saleem
5 mins ago
Faiza Saleem is on vacation with her friends in northern areas of Pakistan

Faiza Saleem is a Karachi-based lawyer turned comedian. She was Pakistan's first...
Lanka Premier League
7 mins ago
Lanka Premier League 2021 Has Been Rescheduled for November

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League has been postponed to...
balochistan oath cermony
10 mins ago
Syed Zahoor Agha took oath as the 25th governor of Balochistan

PTI's, Syed Zahoor Agha, on Friday took oath as the 25th governor...
BTS ARMY Playlist
12 mins ago
BTS first ever ARMY Playlist of solo released

The Korean boy band BTS recently dropped its official playlist featuring solo...