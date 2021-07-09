Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shafqat Mehmood criticizes Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal over ‘cheap’ exam politics

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 09:16 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan intends

Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood condemned the PML-N and said that the party is “playing politics with students to gain cheap popularity.”

Taking to Twitter, the minister disparaged PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafique and said that they know that exams have already taken place in Balochistan and Sindh, therefore, other students cannot be treated differently.

shafqat mehmood tweet

“They know that [the] decision to take exams was taken unanimously by all federating units, including PML-N’s govt in AJK, and PPP in Sindh,” he wrote.

“They know that students cannot be promoted on the basis of previous exams as there were no exams last year.”

Shafqat stated that if Saad Rafique and Ahsan Iqbal claim to be educated then they should know that exams are the best measure of students’ capability.

He said that it is vital for students of class 12 to take the exams as they have to go to universities and professional colleges.

shafqat mehmood tweet

“Why should hardworking students be discriminated against. Stop cheap politics,” the minister stated.

“Yet they [Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafique] were pretending that one order from a federal minister can stop exams across the country. Again just a failed attempt at cheap politics,” the minister wrote while condemning the statements of the PML-N leaders.

Mehmood reminded students that exams would be beginning from tomorrow (July 10) in the provinces and merging units.

“Wish all students taking exams from tomorrow the very best. Inshallah, all will do well,” he wrote.

“Those students who say give more time can always appear in supplementary exams taken 2/3 months by all boards. Why should these exams be postponed and students who have been studying be penalised?”

Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafique criticized the govt over the examination policy

Whereas, Ahsan Iqbal, addressed a session of the National Assembly, said that “hundreds of students are depressed and are forced to commit suicide because of the pressure of exams.”

“Tens of students are looking towards the Assembly to take an appropriate decision. Those belonging to the lower-middle class and studying in government schools could not get sufficient time to cover the syllabus. He demanded a 45-day delay in Intermediate examinations so that the students could get proper time to prepare themselves.

On the contrary, Rafique stated “politics should not be involved in the sensitive issue of Intermediate examinations,” He necessitated six to eight weeks adjournment in the conduct of examinations.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Karachi University Approves Resumption Of 2-Year Graduation And Master's Program
12 hours ago
Karachi University Approves Resumption Of 2-Year Graduation And Master’s Program

A meeting of the Academic Council was held under the chairmanship of...
kp education minister
2 days ago
Exams of classes 10, 12 to start from July 10 in KP

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Tarakai...
Physics paper leaked
4 days ago
Physics Question Paper Leaked For Matric’s Annual Exam Today

The leaked paper of Physics at an examination centre has brought storm...
AJK president stresses over providing quality education
6 days ago
AJK president stresses over providing quality education

President Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday emphasized over the...
Murad Raas Says Students Not To Be Promoted Without Exams This Year
1 week ago
Federal govt promotes students without examination

The Federal govt on Tuesday announced to promote students of federal government...
snc
2 weeks ago
What is the Single National Curriculum proposed for schools in Pakistan?

The government has proposed applying a Single National Curriculum (SNC) that would...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

US Cars
13 mins ago
US: some used cars are more expensive than new cars: Could this happen in Canada?

Car manufacturing plants have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Euro 2020 Final
23 mins ago
Euro 2020 Final: Tickets prices are skyrocketing on resale websites

The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy is expected to draw...
Equity market
32 mins ago
Pakistan equity market plunges 490 points on lack of positive triggers

KARACHI: The equity market remained under pressure throughout the trading session on...
Aiman Khan
35 mins ago
Aiman Khan enjoying a day out with her mom and daughter Amal

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...