Shah Rukh Khan wants to feature in Alia Bhatt’s next production

Hina Masood

04th Jul, 2021. 11:42 am
Shah Rukh Khan

Alia Bhatt announced the shooting of her debut film as a producer, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed interest in starring in it and promised to be professional.

On Saturday, Alia announced on social media that she had begun filming for Darlings, her first film as a producer.

She tweeted, “Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor).”

“I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!”

Shah Rukh Khan commented “After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!”

Responding to it, Alia said “hahaha I could ask for nothing more.. done deal signed! Love you my favourite.”

