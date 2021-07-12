Shahid Afridi Enjoying the First Spell of Monsoon with his kids

Karachi and rain is such a rare phenomenon that all Karachiites have taken to social media to actually tell the world that it really is pouring in the metropolis.

Pakistani veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi has enjoyed the first spell of monsoon with his kids at his residence.

Took to Instagram, he shares the happiness with his fans and shares multiple photos while enjoying the rain.

Posting the pictures he wrote, “Karachi ke baarishein aur hum.”

Take a look:

Some other celebrities of Pakistan’s showbiz industry have also shared their happiness while enjoying Karachi rain.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Shaista Lodhi is over the moon as she is seen enjoying Karachi rain in full swing.

She shared the video while enjoying the rain and wrote, “Karachi ki baarish.”

Check it out: