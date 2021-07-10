Double Click 728 x 90
Shahram Tarakai Has A Message For Students Who Are Taking Exam Stress

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 12:48 pm
Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai has suggested students to handle exam pressure carefully.

In his message on Twitter, Shahram Tarakai said, “Exam pressure is normal. This shall pass soon. Handle it carefully.”

“All we have done is for your bright future and your betterment. You will thank me later for this. Good luck to my students. May you succeed in these exams,” he added.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has wished all the students appearing in the board exams, all the very best.

He wrote on Twitter, “Exams are starting tomorrow in the remaining provinces and federating units. Wish all students taking exams from tomorrow the very best. Inshallah, all will do well.”

“Those students who say give more time can always appear in supplementary exams taken 2/3 months by all boards. Why should these exams be postponed and students who have been studying be penalised,” he added.

While criticizing the opposition the minister said, “They also should know that after the 18th amendment, out of 30 Boards, only one board, the fed board is under the federal government. Yet they were pretending that one order from a federal minister can stop exams across the country. Again just a failed attempt at cheap politics,”

He said that “Saad Rafiq/Ahsan Iqbal should know if they claim to be educated, that exams are the best measure of students’ ability and class 12 most importantly as they have to go to universities and professional colleges. Why should hardworking students be discriminated against? Stop cheap politics”

“They know that decision to take exams was taken unanimously by all federating units including the govt in AJK, and PPP in Sindh. They know that students cannot be promoted on the basis of previous exams as there were no exams last year,” Shafqat Mehmood added.

The Minister said, “no surprise that PML-N, which is breaking apart, is playing politics with students to gain cheap popularity. People like Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafiq know that exams have already happened in Baluchistan and Sindh, therefore other students cannot be treated differently.”

