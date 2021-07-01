Sharmeen Obaid responds to Sonya Hussyn’s previous remarks

Sharmeen Obaid the Oscar-winning director, responded to Sonya Hussyn’s old comment in which she was calling Mahira Khan a ‘Sidekick’.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy believes actor Sonya Hussyn will never be Mahira Khan and does not like her previous comments about her.

Hussyn’s words from a 2018 interview were recirculated in the article. On August 12, 2018, she appeared on Yasir Hussain’s After Moon Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grazia Pakistan (@graziapak)

The episode’s guests were Asim Azhar and Hussyn, who were challenged to answer a series of questions by swiftly picking from the options offered to them in one part.

One of the questions Hussyn was asked was if she were Mahira Khan, which film would she not do: Verna, Raees, or Ho Mann Jahaan.

Hussyn chose Raees. “Why, because you don’t want to work with Shah Rukh Khan?’ asked the host.

“No, never,” replied Hussyn. “It was never my dream to work with Shah Rukh Khan. My dream is that your character should be such that you are seen and you’re not just a side character to a hero,” she explained.

Chinoy didn’t seem to like what she said and replied to the Grazia Pakistan post. “Don’t think you’ll ever be Mahirah Khan so you won’t ever get to say no – don’t diss other women in the industry, [it] reflects poorly on you and your upbringing,” she wrote.