Shilpa Shetty shares the teaser of ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0’, Watch

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared the teaser of “Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0“. The song, a recreation of her popular hit in 1994 ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anadi‘, features in her upcoming comedy film ‘Hungama 2‘.

Took to her Instagram, Shilpa shared a short video clip of her song and wrote.

“After a looonnggg wait, but at last… Presenting the teaser of #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 Full song out tomorrow @ 11.11 am! #Hungama2 With love and gratitude,”

In the reprised version, Shilpa grooves with Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey’s son. They recreate the signature pelvic thrusts from the song that featured Shilpa with Akshay Kumar. The full song will be released on Tuesday.