Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza granted UAE Golden visa

15th Jul, 2021.
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza have been granted a 10-year Golden Visa, Khaleej Times reported on Thursday.

UAE established a new system for long-term residence visas in 2019. These golden visas are issued for five or 10 years and are renewed automatically.

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been settled in Dubai since then. The couple also have a three-year old son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Commenting on the development Sania thanked Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship and General authority of sports Dubai.

“Dubai is extremely close to me and my family,” she said.

“This is my second home and we are looking forward to spending more time here. Being one of the few selected citizens from India, this brings an absolute honour to us. This will also give us an opportunity to work on our tennis and cricket sports academy which we are aiming to open in the next couple of months,” she added.

 

 

