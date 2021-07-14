Double Click 728 x 90
Sindh closes indoor dining, recreational places from July 15

14th Jul, 2021. 02:34 pm
Pakistan COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falls To 1.7%

In the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases in Sindh, the provincial government has decided to close all educational institutions and recreational places from July 15.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, indoor dining has been once again closed down from tomorrow.

Similarly, the classes from Grade I to Grade VII will be closed from Friday, while the students of Grade IX and onwards will only be allowed to attend their institutes for examinations only.

Moreover, the provincial government has also decided to close all parks, waterparks, seaside areas, including Seaview and Hawkesbay.

All cinemas, indoor gyms and indoor play areas will also be closed.

The decision to close cattle markets is yet to be taken by a provincial task force.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a meeting with the provincial COVID task force, said the Delta variant which proved to be fatal in neighboring India has emerged in the city and people must avoid social gathering and follow SOPs to avoid being infected.

The participants were informed that the province’s positivity rate had increased to 7.4 per cent.

Shah added that the positivity rate going beyond 5pc was dangerous and expressed that the situation in Karachi was alarming.

So far more than 40 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in Karachi.

As many as 24 more deaths were reported across the country due to the coronavirus, while 1,980 new positive cases of the infection have been reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 47,472 tests were conducted, while the positivity ratio remained at 4.17 per cent. Death toll due to the pandemic in the country has reached 22,642.

