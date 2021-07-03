Double Click 728 x 90
Sindh eases Covid restrictions, opens cinemas for vaccinated individuals

Web DeskWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 03:46 pm
Sindh eases Covid restrictions, opens cinemas for vaccinated individuals

General business timings in Sindh have been extended by two hours and will be allowed to operate till 10pm.

The move comes a day after the provincial government issued a notification, easing Covid restrictions and revising timings of businesses.

Moreover, bakeries and dairy milk shops have been allowed to be open till midnight.

The government has also eased restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining. According to the notification, restaurants will be allowed to offer indoor dining at 50 per cent occupancy to only vaccinated individuals while a three feet distance between seating will have to be ensured for both outdoor and indoor dining.

Drive through, takeaway and home delivery will be allowed 24 hours.

Weddings functions will be allowed with a limit of 400 guests with a seating arrangement ensuring three feet distance. Whereas, only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to attend indoor wedding functions.

Likewise, cinemas and theaters have also been allowed to open till 1am but can only entertain vaccinated individuals. Indoor gyms will also only allow vaccinated individuals to use the facility.

Theme parks, amusement parks, water sports, swimming pools have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent occupancy. Parks, picnic spots and beaches have also been opened.

Meanwhile, public transport will be allowed to operate at 70 per cent occupancy and mandatory mask wearing.

Offices and public spaces have also been allowed to operate at 100 per cent occupancy while following strict SOPs.

