Sindh energy minister condemns power outages

KARACHI: Despite generating 10,000MW, Sindh was facing severe electricity shortage with outages ranging from 15 hours to 18 hours/day in the rural areas of the province, a provincial government official said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed said: “We are neither getting our share of electricity nor are we given our right out of our gas resources.”

The people of the province were being victimised, as urban and rural Sindh was being targeted in the name of revenue-based load-shedding, he said.

“The entire country is suffering from power crisis due to [the] incompetent federal government, while the poor people of Pakistan are under the burden of expensive furnace oil power generation projects,” the minister added.