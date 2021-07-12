Sindh government might shut schools amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Sindh government is likely to close primary schools as COVID-19 cases continue to upsurge across the province.

According to the details, a high-level meeting on COVID-19 presided by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah recommended closing all the primary schools.

Whereas, the meeting also projected shutting of businesses two days a week and a complete ban on indoor dining.

The meeting is definite to take firm action against defilements of COVID-19 SOPs.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the applications will be listed during the next meeting of the Sindh task force on coronavirus for final approval.

Earlier on June 30, the Punjab government had informed summer vacations in provincial educational institutions from July 1st.

The provincial education department had delivered an announcement for summer vacations in academic institutes with effect from July 1st to August 1st today.

“The government has decided to slash summer vacations in schools this year,” the education department had said.