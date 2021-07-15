Sindh plans measures to enhance tax collection

KARACHI: The Sindh government prepared measures to enhance tax collection, especially property and professional taxes in the current financial year 2021/22, a provincial government official said.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that after a significant reduction in coronavirus cases, road checking campaigns will be launched to recover vehicle tax.

Chawla lauded the performance of officers and staff in achieving more than 100 per cent tax targets during the last financial year, and expressed the hope that they would further improve their performance during the current financial year.

There was also a need to launch a publicity campaign to encourage people to deposit their taxes on time so that they could avail the facility of online tax filing, he said.

Talking about drugs smuggling in the province, he said: “Preventing the young generation from using drugs and discouraging drug dealers is also the primary responsibility of the Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, and to achieve this goal, the Excise Department should make the check-posts on the borders of Sindh more vigilant by deputing officers of good reputation there.

All possible measures should be taken to prevent smuggling of narcotics, while all stakeholders, including parents, teachers and media have to play their due role in keeping the young generation away from drugs, he added.