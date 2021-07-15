Sindh reports another 65 cases of Delta variant

KARACHI: Sindh has been badly hit by the Delta variant ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha festivities, as another 65 cases have been confirmed in the province in the last two days.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) at the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi, has processed a total of 2,062 samples received from the Sindh Health Department in two days — July 12 to 13 — of which a total of 163 were found positive.

“Genotyping of 65 samples from the positive cases are of the Delta variant, representing 69 per cent of the total samples tested, which requires an immediate action from the authorities concerned to prevent the possible spread of the fatal variant in Karachi,” International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) director Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary said.

The results of the genotyping, conducted at the National Institute of Virology, show that of the total positive cases, there are 65 Delta variant patients, two South African variants, 25 unidentified variants, and two wild type variants.

Prof Choudhary said that the unidentified variants may be Delta plus variant or a new variant altogether.

“[The] presence of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant had already been confirmed in Sindh and its local transmission is evident from the recently identified cluster,” he added.

“Researchers of the National Institute of Virology are constantly monitoring the spread of this variant in the metropolis, which is really a matter of concern,” he stressed.

He urged the citizens not to violate SOPs and said there was a dire need to take concrete steps in the city, as the Delta variant was quite fatal, and was responsible for the devastating second wave in India.