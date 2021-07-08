Double Click 728 x 90
Sindh reports1,000 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 10:22 pm
Sindh Issued New Order Regarding Coronavirus SOPs

Sindh has reported above 1000 new Covid-19 cases. Previously province’s tally was 343,303 on Thursday, while it was 342,228 the day before.

Karachi has the maximum positivity in the country. Its positivity rate is being stated with a 10% almost every day.

Whereas, the rate in the rest of the province is below 3%.

Qasim Soomro, the Sindh health secretary, said that people are not behaving sensibly and have not been following SOPs. “Wedding halls, theatres, restaurants, and shopping malls are packed with people,” he said.

Soomro shared that the government reviewing the possibility of complete lockdown once again on the selected days and enforce severer policies.

Furthermore, it is being reported that the Delta virus could be the reason behind the increase in positive cases in Sindh.

“We have requested more testing kits for this variant”, Soomro shared.

