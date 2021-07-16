Singer Shehzad Roy Reveals Details about His First Feature Film

Shehzad Roy is a very famous Pakistani pop singer who has given numerous hit musical singles to the Pakistan music industry including Haar Gai, Tera Mukhra Haseen, and Khudi Ka Sir e Nihan.

Recently, the Teri Surat singer has been spotted backstage of the show Tonight With Ahsan Khan where he has spilled the beans on his acting debut as a film actor.

While talking about the upcoming film he revealed that he’s working on a remake of the famous 1965 sitcom Alif Noon of Old Ptv times.

Shehzad Roy said that it would be a feature film based on the sitcom Alif Noon. Comedian and brilliant actor Faisal Qureshi will also be seen in the film as per the previous details. He said that the shooting of the film will begin in September and it will be released next year. Ahsan Khan wished him luck on his upcoming venture.