Sofitel Dubai the Palm Appoints Sandhya Arun as new Reservations Manager

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 11:38 am
The award-winning Sofitel Dubai the Palm has recently appointed a new reservation manager.

Sandhya Arun has joined the Palm Jumeirah property from JA Resorts and Hotels, where she was cluster reservations manager.

Her new employer said: “We are delighted to have Sandhya join our team.”

She has great career experience. She worked in several luxurious properties in Dubai throughout her 20-year career, joining Habtoor Hospitality as reservations manager in 2002.

Arun subsequently spent two years at Le Méridien and Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi before returning to Raffles Dubai.

Raffles was her home until she moved to JA.

Voters at the World Travel Awards named Sofitel Dubai the Palm as the World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Apartments.

