Sons kidnapped father, torture him over property dispute in Lahore

Raba NoorWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 10:01 pm
LAHORE: A man, who was allegedly kidnapped by three of his sons, was rescued by the Dolphin Squad in Raiwind, Lahore on Sunday according to the reposts.

According to the police, three-man named Javed, Junaid, and Sajjad abducted their father with the help of their accomplices, allegedly to grab his property.

The sons kidnapped their father over a property dispute in Raiwind and subjected him to torture in an abandoned house, a Dolphin Squad spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, Upon receiving a call on the police helpline, the squad started a search for the victim after which the three suspects were apprehended.

The spokesperson said that in addition to the abduction, the accused also tortured their father. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

