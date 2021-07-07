Double Click 728 x 90
Spanish Rival Travel Perk Acquires Click Travel Company

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 03:49 pm
Click Travel, a Birmingham-based corporate travel company, has been bought by a Spanish rival, Barcelona-based outfit Travel Perk.

The company was founded in 1999 by executive chief James McLean and his late brother Simon. It manages over £300 million in business travel spending for over 2,000 customers.

All the employees of Click Travel in Birmingham will transfer over to Travel Perk.

This is the third-largest acquisition to date, as claimed by Travel Perk.

Mr. McLean said: “Click Travel and Travel Perk share the same mission – to reduce the cost and complexity of business travel for everyone.

“Those shared objectives, combined with the natural cultural fit between our two companies, means we are incredibly excited to bring our teams together.”

Avi Meir, chief executive and co-founder of Travel Perk, added: “We’re really excited to welcome Click Travel’s fantastic and talented team to build long-term growth and significantly expand our on-the-ground team in the UK.

“Since March last year, our strategy has been to invest massively in our product offering and in our global reach, so that we were well-positioned for the recovery when it came.

“There is no doubt that the business travel market is on track for a full recovery after the disruption of the last year.

“The meetings that matter will always happen in person and we are already seeing plenty of green shoots in our key markets.”

