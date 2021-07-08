Special institute for transgender community opens in Multan

Members of the transgender community attended the first day of school after a special institution was opened for their community in Multan a day earlier.

Close to 18 transgender have registered in the school that provides to students from their community.

The Government Comprehensive School for Girls was inaugurated on Wednesday by Punjab’s Secretary School South Punjab Ehtisham Anwar.

The school is specifically designed for the transgender community in Multan which offers classes from nursery till intermediate.

Whereas, according to the officials the syllabus from nursery till primary was developed in Japan, while the course that will be educating the students from middle school till intermediate will be based on Pakistani education boards