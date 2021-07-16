SU digitalises data of 919,000 students from 60 universities

HYDERABAD: The Sindh University (SU) has made history by digitalising data of 919,000 students from 2018 to 2020 batches of its 60 government-affiliated degree colleges.

The students will now be able to deposit their fees, submit all forms, including admission and examinations online. The move will also allow the alumni to get copies of their original documents through e-portal without visiting the varsity.

“We just knuckled down this Herculean task by slaving away day and night,” SU Information Technology Service Centre (ITSC) director Dr Zeeshan Bhatti told BOL.

He said the admission applications for the current academic year of over 25,000 candidates, who applied for 57 disciplines of the varsity, were processed online.

“A mobile app will soon been launched, which will keep [the] students updated through messages and will assist in sharing all circulars and notifications with [the] students,” he said.

ITSC, which was established in 2018 has been actively involved in developing, monitoring and maintaining online applications, which could assist in conducting online exams, providing exam results and an online student financial aid management system, he added.

SU vice chancellor Dr Mohammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the digitalisation has been beneficial for thousands of students.

Connecting 60 government degree colleges of the varsity was a landmark, and would help get rid of the kickbacks paid to their managerial staff.

“The system will become transparent and students can get online forms and documents without paying any commissions,” SU spokesperson Nadir Mugheri said.