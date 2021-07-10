Sukkur crocodile attack kills a four-year-old girl

Sukkur – A four-year-old girl was allegedly attacked and eaten alive in front of her mother by a giant crocodile near Sukkur’s Nara Canal on Friday, the police revealed Saturday.

According to reports in local media citing sources, the big reptile seized a small child, named Saeeda Mahar, a resident of the nearby village of Bargah, who was washing clothes with her mother on the bank of the Nara canal.

Villagers stated, that “We have informed the Wildlife Department and the officials of local administration but, no one turned up so far”

The mother of the kid is said to have escaped the lizard-like reptile’s attack, while the predator took the tiny girl into the water and ate her alive, The crocodile, as per the people, was 6 feet long.

The residents further mentioned another incident of recent times in which a little girl was injured with many other were injured in a similar attack.

Furthermore, officials from Sindh Wildlife told local media spokesperson that the Nara Canal which near Sukkur and is Pakistan’s largest canal and has a length of 360 kilometers, is home to roughly 500 crocodiles of various types.