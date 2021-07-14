Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sunny Leone shares pics of her new home with Daniel and their children

Tahir Yameen

14th Jul, 2021. 10:08 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Sunny Leone new home

Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber, and their three children have moved to their new home in Mumbai. Sunny Leone shared multiple pictures of her family as they settled into their new home.

Sunny, her husband Daniel Weber, and their three children, Nisha, Noah, and Asher, also enjoyed a pizza party on the floor.

Take a look at her post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

As they entered the house, Daniel can be seen carrying Sunny Leone in his arms. More pictures show the entire family eating pizza. “Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Priyanka Chopra
21 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra exploring the streets of London on her scooter

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra goes exploring the streets of London on her...
Anushka Sharma
3 hours ago
Anushka Sharma reminds her fans to wear a mask to stay safe during a pandemic

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is often seen using the social media platform...
Katrina Kaif
4 hours ago
Katrina Kaif looks alluring in pink bodycon on her rooftop, watch video

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is known to be quite the fashionista and...
Dia Mirza baby boy
11 hours ago
Dia Mirza Announces Birth Of baby boy Three Months After Her Marriage

Bollywood's iconic actress Dia Mirza has announced the birth of her baby...
Amitabh Bachchan new film
12 hours ago
Glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan’s new character emanates

A glimpse of the new character from the legendary Indian actor Amitabh...
Ayeza Khan Aishwarya Rai
12 hours ago
Ayeza Khan celebrates 19 years of Devdas, reenacting Aishwarya Rai’s dance

Pakistani superstar Ayeza Khan, who has the most fan following on social...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Priyanka Chopra
21 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra exploring the streets of London on her scooter

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra goes exploring the streets of London on her...
Snow Leopard
32 mins ago
There’s a snow leopard hidden in this image, can you find it?

Photographs of animals engaged in various activities are always entertaining to view...
Mamnoon Hussain
32 mins ago
Former president Mamnoon Hussain passes away in Karachi

Former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain passed away on Wednesday in Karachi,...
chili in pakistan
49 mins ago
China to import 300 tons of chili from Pakistan: Wu Guang

China will import 300 tons of chili picked and dried at a...