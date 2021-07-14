Sunny Leone shares pics of her new home with Daniel and their children

Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber, and their three children have moved to their new home in Mumbai. Sunny Leone shared multiple pictures of her family as they settled into their new home.

Sunny, her husband Daniel Weber, and their three children, Nisha, Noah, and Asher, also enjoyed a pizza party on the floor.

Take a look at her post:

As they entered the house, Daniel can be seen carrying Sunny Leone in his arms. More pictures show the entire family eating pizza. “Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.