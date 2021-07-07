Double Click 728 x 90
Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her roles passes away at 64

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 04:00 pm
Suzzanne Douglas

Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her roles in The Parent ‘Hood and When They See Us, died on Tuesday, leaving the acting community in sadness.

Roland Martin broke the news first on Twitter, and her friend Stephanie Perry Moore verified it on Facebook.

No cause of death was revealed at this time, though Martin stated that ‘several family members’ confirmed her passing on Facebook.

‘Sad news…actress @suzzannedouglas has passed away. Several of her family members confirm on Facebook that the longtime actress has passed away at the age of 64,’ Martin said in a tweet, adding, ‘Many remember her as @larneztate’s mom and @joethemorton’s wife in The Inkwell.’

He added that Douglas was, ‘very involved’ in the Delta Sigma Theta sorority,’ adding, ‘Prayers to her family.’

Moore added a photo of her with Douglas at a sorority event, adding, ‘I got to stand beside greatness.’

Douglas was born in Chicago, the youngest of four children raised by a single mother on the South Side.

She was drawn to acting at a young age, identifying The Sound of Music as one of her early influences.

