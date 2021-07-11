Taapsee Pannu celebrates her boyfriend Mathias Boe’s birthday

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu celebrated her boyfriend, Mathias Boe’s birthday with her sister Shagun Pannu on Sunday. The trio, along with their friends, was seen stepping out for lunch together.

Mathias Boe is a former badminton player. He was the gold medalist at the 2015 European Games.

Took to Instagram, Mathias shared a picture from his birthday lunch. In the picture, the group of five appeared to be seated in a private dining space. While Mathias was seated between Shagun Pannu and a friend. Taapsee can be seen seated on the opposite side.

Sharing the picture Mathias wrote the caption, “Birthday lunch in the best company” along with a heart and heart-eyed emoji.

Take a look: