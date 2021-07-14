Tajik Defence Minister meets COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISPR

Tajik Defence Minister Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo on Wednesday praised Pakistan for playing a vital role in the Afghan peace process, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo made the comments during a meeting with the Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Gen Bajwa told the Tajik minister that Pakistan’s beliefs in its brotherly relations with Tajikistan, which are based on united faith, culture, and convergence on all important matters connecting to regional peace, security, and stability.

He also esteemed Tajikistan’s determinations towards regional connectivity.

On the contrary, the Tajik minister lauded Pakistan’s role in endorsing regional peace and stability, especially the role played by Islamabad in the Afghan peace process.

The ISPR stated that Colonel-General Mirzo guaranteed to work on refining his country’s relations with Pakistan.

Apart from this, the ISPR said that the two officials deliberated matters of mutual interests, overall regional situation, including recent developments in Afghanistan.

Especially the current situation on the Tajik-Afghan border and processes to further develop mutual defense cooperation.