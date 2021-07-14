Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Tajik Defence Minister meets COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISPR

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 11:28 pm
Adsense 160 x 600

Tajik Defence Minister Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo on Wednesday praised Pakistan for playing a vital role in the Afghan peace process, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo made the comments during a meeting with the Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Gen Bajwa told the Tajik minister that Pakistan’s beliefs in its brotherly relations with Tajikistan, which are based on united faith, culture, and convergence on all important matters connecting to regional peace, security, and stability.

He also esteemed Tajikistan’s determinations towards regional connectivity.

On the contrary, the Tajik minister lauded Pakistan’s role in endorsing regional peace and stability, especially the role played by Islamabad in the Afghan peace process.

The ISPR stated that Colonel-General Mirzo guaranteed to work on refining his country’s relations with Pakistan.

Apart from this, the ISPR said that the two officials deliberated matters of mutual interests, overall regional situation, including recent developments in Afghanistan.

Especially the current situation on the Tajik-Afghan border and processes to further develop mutual defense cooperation.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

SEC
18 seconds ago
SEC is taking action against crypto-project promoters

Individuals linked with digital currency ventures from the crypto-mania era are still...
CryptoSpend
4 mins ago
CryptoSpend, based in Australia, is launching Visa debit cards

The issuing of a physical debit card that allows users of the...
Doggo
11 mins ago
This happy doggo will slide right into your heart

The infectious pleasure and energy of the doggo captured in this video...
Bakra Eid Special
11 mins ago
Bakra Eid Special: 3 tastiest homemade sauces and dips to serve at your BBQ

Preparing special recipes on Eid-ul-Adha Recipes or Bakra Eid Recipes is an...
ECB
33 mins ago
ECB exceed incentive of the Fed on digital currency

The European Central Bank (ECB) is dipping its toe into potentially inviting...
WHO reports record daily rise in new coronavirus infections
41 mins ago
Risk of ‘catastrophic’ COVID-19 surge in Middle East, WHO

The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday an outpouring of coronavirus cases...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

SEC
18 seconds ago
SEC is taking action against crypto-project promoters

Individuals linked with digital currency ventures from the crypto-mania era are still...
CryptoSpend
4 mins ago
CryptoSpend, based in Australia, is launching Visa debit cards

The issuing of a physical debit card that allows users of the...
Doggo
11 mins ago
This happy doggo will slide right into your heart

The infectious pleasure and energy of the doggo captured in this video...
Bakra Eid Special
11 mins ago
Bakra Eid Special: 3 tastiest homemade sauces and dips to serve at your BBQ

Preparing special recipes on Eid-ul-Adha Recipes or Bakra Eid Recipes is an...