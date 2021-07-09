Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Taliban claim 85% of Afghan region under their control

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 10:53 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
taliban afghanistan

The Afghan Taliban claimed that 85% of Afghanistan’s territory was under their control as the group sustained its aggressiveness due to the US military extraction.

At a press conference in Moscow,

Taliban negotiator Shahabuddin Delawar addressed a press conference in Moscow that stated that “85% of Afghanistan’s territory” is under the group’s control, including some 250 of the country’s 398 districts.

“All administrative bodies and hospitals continue their work on this territory. We ensured their functionality,” he said, “not to interrupt their missions.” calling on international organizations.

Delawar said that the US extraction was an outcome of the Taliban carrying Afghanistan’s populace to their side under the “principle of Islam”.

“The United States was forced to leave our territory,” he said.

Furthermore, he stated that there was no contract done with the United States for the Taliban not to attack managerial centers lasting under Kabul’s governances.

“These are our internal affairs,” Delawar said.

1,000 Afghan troops have fled to Tajikistan after a scorching aggressiveness by the Taliban in the north of Afghanistan.

Afghan establishments have sworn to acquire all the districts defeated to the group and arrayed hundreds of commandos to counter them in the north.

Moscow is closely watching the security of Central Asian countries where it maintains military bases.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the “Taliban currently controls about two-thirds” of Afghanistan’s border with ex-Soviet Tajikistan.

On the contrary, a Taliban delegation in Moscow met with the Kremlin’s emissary for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, while the Russian foreign ministry unconstrained a statement saying that it had established declarations that Central Asian borders would not be desecrated.

US President Joe Biden fortified his country’s extraction from Afghanistan, though he acknowledged that it was “highly unlikely” Kabul would be capable to control the complete country.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Investment opportunities in UAE
8 hours ago
Pakistani businessmen invited to explore investment opportunities in UAE

KARACHI: The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has...
Bangladesh factory fire
8 hours ago
Dozens Killed In Horrifying Bangladesh Fire Incident, Building Still In Flames

A huge fire in Bangladesh has killed more than 52 people in...
Saudi Arabia signs deal
9 hours ago
Saudi Arabia signs deal to house IATA headquarter

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) president Abdulaziz bin...
Saudi Hajj Ministry
9 hours ago
Saudi Hajj Ministry announces completion of expats e-registration

KARACHI: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the completion of electronic...
Taliban Seize Port of Islam Qala Crossing Point Along Iranian border
10 hours ago
Taliban Seize Port of Islam Qala Crossing Point Along Iranian border

Taliban said that they have "seized Afghanistan's largest border crossing with Iran,"...
Hajj 2021 sermons to be broadcasted in 10 languages
14 hours ago
Hajj 2021: Saudi Govt. Announces Broadcast of ‘Khutbah’ in 10 languages

The Saudi government has announced to broadcast the Hajj Sermons with translations...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Faiza Saleem
5 mins ago
Faiza Saleem is on vacation with her friends in northern areas of Pakistan

Faiza Saleem is a Karachi-based lawyer turned comedian. She was Pakistan's first...
Lanka Premier League
7 mins ago
Lanka Premier League 2021 Has Been Rescheduled for November

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League has been postponed to...
balochistan oath cermony
11 mins ago
Syed Zahoor Agha took oath as the 25th governor of Balochistan

PTI's, Syed Zahoor Agha, on Friday took oath as the 25th governor...
BTS ARMY Playlist
12 mins ago
BTS first ever ARMY Playlist of solo released

The Korean boy band BTS recently dropped its official playlist featuring solo...