Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 05:09 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the Tecno Camon 17 launch.

The Phantom X will go official in the African market today, including Nigeria and Kenya, during a virtual event. It should be launching in other markets in the coming.

Phantom X has a curved display with a wide pill cutout in the corner. It carries a super AMOLED display that stretches 6.7 inches, giving a 1080P resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

The shell is made of glass and toughened with Gorilla Glass 5. It comes in Monet Summer and Starry Night Blue.

It features a triple camera arrangement at its back. It is plated in the center. The frame includes a 3.5mm jack and a slot for storage expansion. It offers a fingerprint scanner under the screen.

Phantom X has a high-end camera with a 50MP wide lens powered by Laser AF, a 13MP telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

The selfie camera is a dual array made of a 48MP camera for standard portraits and an 8MP ultrawide lens for group selfies.

MediaTek Helio G95 processor is at its core with a 4,700 mAh battery. Tecno Phantom X can quick charge over 33W.

It consists of 8 GB memory and 256GB massive storage. Android11-based HiOS runs on the phone right out of the box.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support
2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support

The next Fan Edition of the Galaxy series Samsung Galaxy S21 FE...
Oppo A16 Featured in High Quality Press Renders Ahead of Launch
4 hours ago
Oppo A16 Featured in High Quality Press Renders Ahead of Launch

The high-quality press renders the Oppo A16, appeared on Twitter thanks to...
OnePlus recently released OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 11. However, this is not the only phone lined up for this year’s release. OnePlus Nord 2, the sequel to last year’s OnePlus Nord, is also set to release by the third quarter of 2021. Before release, few specifications were leaked online.
6 hours ago
Oneplus Nord 2 Pictures and Features Leaked Online

OnePlus recently released OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 11. However, this...
Oppo Reno
2 days ago
Oppo Reno 6 5G to make it’s worldwide debut next month

Oppo's Reno lineup was renewed for the second time this year in...
Xiaomi
2 days ago
Xiaomi is rumored to be working on phone with a 192MP Camera

Samsung is developing a 200MP sensor, and Xiaomi will almost certainly be...
Samsung Galaxy M52
2 days ago
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G camera specs leaked

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be the first handset from...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Astronomy
14 mins ago
Astronomy top event going to happen in July 2021

Venus and Mars will meet each other on the night of July...
Ericsson
30 mins ago
Ericsson launches Innovation Awards 2021

KARACHI: Ericsson has launched its annual Ericsson Innovation Awards (EIA) 2021, a...
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders
35 mins ago
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders

A 15-year study found that childhood sleeplessness (insomnia) symptoms that remain into...
Imported smartphones
45 mins ago
Imported smartphones to become up to 240% costlier

KARACHI: The imported smartphones would become costlier, as the Federal Board of...