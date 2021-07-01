Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the Tecno Camon 17 launch.

The Phantom X will go official in the African market today, including Nigeria and Kenya, during a virtual event. It should be launching in other markets in the coming.

Phantom X has a curved display with a wide pill cutout in the corner. It carries a super AMOLED display that stretches 6.7 inches, giving a 1080P resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

The shell is made of glass and toughened with Gorilla Glass 5. It comes in Monet Summer and Starry Night Blue.

It features a triple camera arrangement at its back. It is plated in the center. The frame includes a 3.5mm jack and a slot for storage expansion. It offers a fingerprint scanner under the screen.

Phantom X has a high-end camera with a 50MP wide lens powered by Laser AF, a 13MP telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

The selfie camera is a dual array made of a 48MP camera for standard portraits and an 8MP ultrawide lens for group selfies.

MediaTek Helio G95 processor is at its core with a 4,700 mAh battery. Tecno Phantom X can quick charge over 33W.

It consists of 8 GB memory and 256GB massive storage. Android11-based HiOS runs on the phone right out of the box.