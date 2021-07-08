Double Click 728 x 90
TECNO Phantom X May Not be Released in Pakistan

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 10:44 am
TECNO Phantom X May Not be Released in Pakistan

TECNO Phantom X is the first flagship phone from the budget brand. It was recently launched in African markets and was supposed to be arriving in Pakistan after that.

However, the sources confirmed that the TECNO Phantom X might not be released in Pakistan, at least in the near future.

The budget brand was supposed to bring TECNO Phantom X to the Pakistani markets at a price of around Rs69,000. But the plans were halted. The reason is still unknown as there is no official statement from the company.

Phantom X has a high-end build. It has a glass sandwich build, protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides. It is available in muted Starry Night Blue and iridescent Monet’s Summer.

It features a waterfall display at the front end. It has a curved edge display. It’s a 6.7” OLED display with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080P FHD+ resolution. It houses a dual-selfie camera inside the wide pill at the top corner of the screen. It has an on-screen fingerprint scanner.

The phone features a 48MP front camera for portraits along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera for group and ultra-wide selfies. At the back the phone holds a triple camera setup; a 50MP camera with a large lens, an 8MP super wide camera, and a 13MP portrait camera that doubles as a 2x telephoto lens. It also an integrated Laser AF for faster focus.

The Phantom X is powered by a 4,700 mAh battery which supports 33W flash charging. It has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor at its core along with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It runs on Android 11 based HiOS out of the box.

