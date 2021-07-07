Double Click 728 x 90
‘Thank you for the movies, language and dignity’ says Shabana Azmi for Dilip Kumar

Tahir Yameen

07th Jul, 2021. 09:45 pm
'Thank you for the movies, for the language, for the dignity,' Shabana Azmi says of Dilip Kumar

Shabana Azmi, who was mourning the death of cinema star Dilip Kumar on Wednesday, Sahabna said that she had been an ardent student of his life and films.

Dilip, 98, died following a prolonged illness on Wednesday morning. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, last week.

Took to Twitter, Shabana pens down a heart felt note for late Dilip Kumar, she wrote, “Versatility is the true hallmark of a great actor #Dilip Kumar was supreme.Tragedy or comedy he was unparalleled . He didnt go to a training institute but became an institution for generations of actors. I bow my head to him in gratitude.RIP #Dilip Kumar.”

To show her appreciation for the late star, Shabana used the example of Eklavya, the Nishada prince from the epic Mahabharata, who regarded Dronacharya as his guru and practiced archery in front of his statue.

“Adieu Dilip Saab. Unknown to you I have been your Eklavya. Thank you for the movies. Thank you for the language. Thank you for the dignity. Thank you for being socially responsible. Thank you,” she wrote on Twitter.

