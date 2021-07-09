Tharparkar Desert in Pakistan is your next destination

Pakistan is now becoming a tourist destination for all travelers around the world.

The Tharparkar Desert in Pakistan is rich in history; its forts, ashrams, mosques, and temples show that it has been a land of diversity. A mixture of different cultures, and a land of peace.

Law and Order situations created a barrier for locals as well as for international adventurists, but improvements in the law and order situation have now boosted the economy of Pakistan in the tourism sector.

The Pakistani Government has also played an important role in facilitating explorers, but this sector deserves more attention.

Though the majority of our country’s tourist destinations are in the Northern areas, such as Murree, Naran Kaghan, Swat, and Gilgit-Baltistan, as citizens of a developing country, it is impossible for everyone to pack their bags up for north to other areas. Fortunately, Pakistan has a lot to offer to tourists and explorers in every part of the country, from high mountains to deserts.

Every year during the monsoon season, the Tharparkar Desert in Sindh comes alive. This is the world’s ninth-largest desert, and it is also the world’s only fertilized desert. After proper monsoon rains, when its drought-stricken soil transforms into green meadows, it attracts hundreds of tourists and explorers.

Tourists planning a trip to Tharparkar must visit the historical fort, Tharparkar desert, offering new streams of amazement to those who are interested in history and architecture.

Gaddi Bhitt is another beautiful place in the Mithi city of Tharparkar. Made of sandhill, this Gaddi hill/peak provides you with an opportunity to see Mithi city in a blink of an eye. It is, simply, a Damn-e-Koh of this ancient city, and a headquarter of Tharparkar. This is amongst the few cities of Pakistan that were named after a female.

A trip to the Thar Desert will teach you about Muslim and Hindu brotherhood and harmony.

This desert is home to many temples of the Jain religion.

The Thar Desert, a region of peacocks, camels, music, architecture, natural waterfalls, and coal mines, should be your next destination this monsoon season. Villages like Chorio and Kasbo, the ancient city and old port of Sindh’s Pari Nagar, Nangarparkar, will lead you to an amazing world of interesting finds and folk tales. Bhalwa village that owns the famous folktale of Umer and Marui is eye-catching for visitors.

Thar is not to be missed during a visit because of its ultimately breathtaking landscapes and temples surrounded by mountains and water streams.

Here, you will find local guides, and most of the time, they will not ask for money in return. Children climb over the hills in puffs of smoke and their accent and style of the Datki language will compel you to listen to every word of theirs twice: “Bejo Kher hay” (Hope all is well) is common among them.

The cherry on the top is that the locals of Thar can teach you how to survive in the most difficult times of life. The poverty-riddled and drought-stricken people of the region face the hot summers, defend themselves against inflation, and still offer their smiles to everyone.