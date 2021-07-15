The EU is preparing to consign gasoline cars to the scrapyard

Tahir Yameen

15th Jul, 2021. 11:41 pm
Cars

The European Commission wants to end the sale of new diesel and petrol cars by 2035, under a massive plan to combat climate change published on Wednesday.

According to one of a dozen draft laws revealed in Brussels, car emissions must fall by 55 percent by 2030 and drop to zero by 2035.

“As a result, all new cars registered as of 2035 will be zero-emission,” according to the plan’s announcement.

In fact, this means that starting on that date, all automobiles and light vans sold in the EU will be battery-powered electric cars, which currently represent less than a tenth of new registrations.

Some in the industrial lobby will undoubtedly resist the move as it goes through a lengthy negotiation and writing process, as well as scrutiny in the European parliament.

According to draught climate rules, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) supports efforts to make the EU carbon neutral by 2050.

