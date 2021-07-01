Double Click 728 x 90
This Delicious Cheese Egg Muffins will make your day

Syeda Mishal IntikhabWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 04:26 pm
Egg Muffin

Cheese Egg Muffins: This delicious healthy recipe for cheese egg muffins is an easy-to-go option for busy mornings. It is loaded with healthy and fresh veggies, meat, and spices of your own choice.

Ingredients of  Egg Muffins

 

  • 1 tsp. Butter
  • 4-5 pieces of Mushroom
  • 1 small Onion (finely Chopped)
  • A pinch of Chili flakes
  • 5-6 pieces Chicken sausage
  • 50 gram Cheese
  • Black pepper powder
  • 6 pieces eggs

 

Directions to Make Cheese Egg Muffins

  • Whisk the eggs with spices and vegetables.
  • Fill each muffin tin three-quarters of the way to the top with the mixture, crumble mozzarella cheese or any cheese over the top of it.
  • Bake for 10-15 minutes at 350 degrees, until it becomes golden brown and cooked through.
  • The delicious Cheese Egg muffin is ready to eat Serve hot and enjoy the meal!

 

 

