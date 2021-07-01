This Delicious Cheese Egg Muffins will make your day

Cheese Egg Muffins: This delicious healthy recipe for cheese egg muffins is an easy-to-go option for busy mornings. It is loaded with healthy and fresh veggies, meat, and spices of your own choice.
Ingredients of Egg Muffins
- 1 tsp. Butter
- 4-5 pieces of Mushroom
- 1 small Onion (finely Chopped)
- A pinch of Chili flakes
- 5-6 pieces Chicken sausage
- 50 gram Cheese
- Black pepper powder
- 6 pieces eggs
Directions to Make Cheese Egg Muffins
- Whisk the eggs with spices and vegetables.
- Fill each muffin tin three-quarters of the way to the top with the mixture, crumble mozzarella cheese or any cheese over the top of it.
- Bake for 10-15 minutes at 350 degrees, until it becomes golden brown and cooked through.
- The delicious Cheese Egg muffin is ready to eat Serve hot and enjoy the meal!