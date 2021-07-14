Double Click 728 x 90
This happy doggo will slide right into your heart

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 12:26 am
Doggo

The infectious pleasure and energy of the doggo captured in this video is sure to make you feel happy after a long day.

When dogs have the opportunity to play outside, they tend to exude cheerful energy. This doggo video on Reddit is no exception. The dog appears to be having a great time sliding down a snowy slope in the video. This cutie has already won the hearts of many people, and it may win yours as well.

The video begins with the doggo slithering down the slope before getting up to prance around and slide some more. After a long day, his infectious cheerfulness and energy shown in the video is sure to make you feel good.

People were delighted to see the happy doggo and showered the comments section with heart emojis.

Watch the adorable video below:

big fella having good day from aww

