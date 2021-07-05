Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Tiktoker Alishbah Anjum Recreates Faysal Quraishi’s Recent Viral Video with Jannat Mirza

Raba NoorWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 07:55 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Jannat Mirza

TikTok star Alishbah Anjum has made a funny parody TikTok video with her sister Jannat Mirza, who is also famous Tik Toker on Faysal Quraishi losing his temper during a live show which is largely being liked by internet users.

In a recent segment of the game show, ‘Khush Raho Pakistan’, host Faysal Quraishi got instigated by a participant’s uncultured behavior which made him lose his temper and he walked off the stage while the show was being recorded and aired live.

Alishbah has made a video with her sister Jannat, and shared the video on her TikTok account, and tagged this video to her sister. The video is being well-liked by netizens.

“chappairen mar rahi ho yaar” she wrote with the video

Take a look:

@alishbahanjumchappairen mar rahi ho yaar🤣##Alishbahanjum ##foryoupage @jannatmirza♬ original sound – LaDi Thoughts

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Priyanka
2 hours ago
How Much Does Priyanka Chopra Charge For An Advertising Post On Instagram?

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra charges millions for posting a post on the...
Britney Spears
2 hours ago
Elon Musk expresses support for Britney Spears through a tweet

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk recently came out to express his support...
Liam Payne
4 hours ago
Is Liam Payne back with his ex-fiancée Maya Henry?

Liam Payne's followers are wondering if he and ex-fiancée Maya Henry will...
Aymen Saleem Quits Acting
4 hours ago
Fan Favourite Aymen Saleem Announces To Quit Acting

Emerging actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Aymen Saleem, who had gained immense...
Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri
4 hours ago
Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri have set a date for their wedding

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri's relationship has been making news since they...
Judi James
4 hours ago
“Kate is increasingly looking like a Queen’’ says Judi James

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, possesses all of the qualities of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan’s Gwadar emerging as focal point of development
46 seconds ago
Pakistan’s Gwadar emerging as focal point of development: PM Khan

GWADAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the future of...
PSX
12 mins ago
Pakistan stocks remain bearish on Afghan uncertainty

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market started the week on a negative note...
PSX holds gong ceremony for onboarding BankIslami as market maker
23 mins ago
PSX holds gong ceremony for onboarding BankIslami as market maker

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) held a gong ceremony to welcome...
28 mins ago
PM Imran Khan inaugurates the Gwadar Free Zone Phase 2

PM Imran Khan visited Gwadar on Monday to inaugurate the Gwadar Free...