Tom Cruise takes ‘socially-Distanced’ Photos With Fans At Euro 2020 Final

Tom Cruise had a busy weekend in London, first attending Wimbledon finals and then making his way to Wembley Stadium to watch Euro 2020 final.

Tom Cruise recently made headlines after he was spotted attending Wimbledon Women’s Singles finals with his rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell, ‘He’ made the rounds in London for the city’s mega sports weekend, but he kept COVID-19 regulations in mind… at least while mingling with fans.

A source told that Tom was all smiles when he accommodated some fan requests for a quick picture before heading in to watch the match on Sunday evening but have a look… he was also quite cautious.

The “Mission Impossible” star wore his mask until it was time to say cheese, and even then, he stayed a safe distance, urging them to form a Flying-V formation.

As you may be aware, the Delta variant has been responsible for the majority of coronavirus illnesses in England in recent years, thus Cruise is taking that risk seriously.