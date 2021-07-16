Toofan leaked online, available for free download in HD

Toofan, a film starring Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, and Supriya Pathak, was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 16 in India and 240 other countries.

Following the great success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, this is the second time Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have collaborated on a film. Toofan has been binge-watched by fans and critics, who have offered their thoughts on the movie. They’ve been putting their hearts and souls into this incredible story.

Unfortunately, on the first day of its release, Toofan was leaked online in HD quality for free download.

The makers are concerned about Toofan’s leak since it may influence the TRP rating. Piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and movierulz have recently targeted Farhan Akhtar’s famous flick.

Mrunal Thakur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, Vijay Raaz, and Darshan Kumar star in Amazon Prime Video’s Toofan. Akhtar portrays a national-level boxing fighter in the film.

The plot revolves around the guys, their egos, defeats, disputes, and inability to come to grips with individual and society socio-political changes. Paresh Rawal has been praised for being a fearsome coach who instills in Akhtar not only a love of the sport but also a way of life. In the film, he plays a significant role.