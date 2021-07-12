Double Click 728 x 90
Top 5 Home remedies for treating common monsoon illnesses

Raba NoorWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 12:39 am
Home remedies

Moreover, there are many home remedies that can help treat and prevent monsoon-related ailments effectively without taking allopathic medicines that may have some sort of side effects. Here are five natural remedies for treating common monsoon diseases:

Turmeric milk:

Having a glass of warm milk mixed with turmeric is an excellent home remedy to fight the cold in its initial stage. Just mix ½ teaspoon of turmeric in 2 cups of warm milk. Strain the turmeric and drink the milk.

Ginger tea:

Ginger tea gives instant relief to a running nose. Take a small piece of fresh ginger root and cut it into thin slices.  Put them in a cup of water and boil it for some time. Add a little honey to your ginger tea for the taste and drink it three or four times a day. Since ginger has antibacterial, antiviral, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory and properties, you can have ginger tea for treating gastroenteritis.

Honey in warm water:

Drinking honey with warm water has many health benefits. It can give relief to cough. In fact, drinking warm lemon water mixed with honey is a time-honored remedy to soothe a sore throat.

Neem tea:

Neem leaves have antibacterial properties and can be used to cure dengue fever. Just steep neem leaves in water and gives this brew to your kids or other family members suffering from dengue. This will help boost the immune system, increase both blood platelet and white blood cells, two of the most dangerous side effects of dengue. You can add little honey to it for better taste.

Lemon and honey tea:

Packed with antioxidants, lemon has many health benefits and is used for treating many ailments, including a sore throat and chest congestion. It is also a top remedy for reducing belly fat. Lemon is also found to be quite helpful in fighting cholera. Just squeeze half a lemon in a big mug of warm water. Add honey and salt to this mixture and drink it to feel better.

