Try this Lavish Peshawari Beef Kebab Recipe on Eid Ul Adha

Peshawari Beef Kebab Recipe: When it comes to starters, Peshawari Beef Kebab is one of the best snacks to be served on this Eid Ul Adha. You will not only love eating it but also enjoy cooking this quick snack. Peshawari Beef kebabs are succulent minced beef with spicy masala filling inside. Serve it with coriander or mint chutney.

Ingredients:

Onion 2 medium

Boneless beef 750gram

Beef fat 150gram

Ginger garlic paste 1 tbsp.

Salt to taste

Coriander powder 1 & ½ tsp.

Red chili powder 1 & ½ tsp.

Cumin powder 1 & ½ tsp.

Cinnamon powder ½ tsp.

Cardamom powder ½ tsp.

Baking soda 1 & ½ tsp.

Ghee 3 tbsp.

Eggs 2

Orange food color ¼ tsp.

Tamarind sauce

Directions:

In a bowl, grate onions with the help of a grater and squeeze well to remove excess water & set aside.

In a chopper, add beef & chop well.

Add beef fat & chop again.

Add grated onion, ginger garlic paste, salt, coriander powder, red chili powder, cumin powder, cinnamon powder, cardamom powder, baking soda, and ghee, chop until well combined & marinate for 1-2 hours in the refrigerator.

In a bowl, add eggs, orange food color & whisk well.

With the help of a wet hand, take a mixture and thread on metal skewers then coat with whisked eggs

Grill on charcoal or grill pan until done.

Serve with Tamarind sauce.