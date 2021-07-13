Twitter calls out the royal family after prince william’s tweet

Prince William spoke up for England’s Black soccer players who had been subjected to racist remarks, but some supporters criticized him for what they saw as hypocrisy on his part.

Following England’s 3-2 loss to Italy in the Euro final on Sunday, July 11, William posted a statement on Twitter.

The royal wrote, “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.”

I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021

He added, “It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

However, for one reason, users on the social media site were not attentive to William’s message.

In a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry in March, the former duchess came forth. Meghan spoke at length about the alleged prejudice she faced from the royal family as well as the British press throughout the interview.

Now many people are taking issue with William’s new message on Twitter, as they wonder why he’s taking a stance now, rather than at the peak of Meghan’s alleged suffering.

“Whilst I appreciate Prince William speaking out about racist comments towards football players, where was this support when Meghan Markle was being bullied, even contemplating ending her life due to the comments,” one fan asked on their account.

Another fan weighed in, “The black community would have welcomed this statement from William had he condemned racism against Meghan as he’s the future king and also released his transformation report and condemned racism in the UK. He loves the football players but not their people and heritage.”