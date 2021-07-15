Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Two-day peace conference on Afghanistan to start from Saturday

Web DeskWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 05:09 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed that a two-day peace conference on Afghanistan will be held in Islamabad on Saturday.

Responding to a host of questions during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, he said delegations from Afghanistan will start arriving in Pakistan from Friday.

“Peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest as any security situation in the neighbouring country has direct impact on our own security,” Chaudhri said.

Without naming, the spokesperson further stated that spoilers should not be allowed to exploit any security vacuum in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has been hosting over 3 million Afghan refugees for decades and now it is not possible to accept more refugees.

“Regional economic activity and connectivity are vital for peace and prosperity of the region, which is directly linked with tranquility in Afghanistan,” he underscored.

In response to another question, he said Pakistan wants to reopen Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing with Afghanistan to facilitate cross border movement of the people.

A day earlier, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted that important members of Afghan leadership including Karzai have been invited to the conference.

“We hope that this important development will give rise to new hopes for a solution to Afghanistan’s problems,” the information minister had added.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

OGDCL
9 mins ago
OGDCL bets on global rebound in oil demand, price

KARACHI: Betting on global economic recovery from the effect of the pandemic...
LTO
21 mins ago
LTO Karachi surpasses collection target to reach Rs1.6 trillion; post 29% yearly growth

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has surpassed the collection target...
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40
27 mins ago
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products in the...
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced
32 mins ago
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced

The date of the annual examinations of the 10th class of secondary...
Mamnoon Hussain
34 mins ago
BMG leadership, KCCI office-bearers condole Hussain death

KARACHI: The leadership of the Businessmen Group (BMG) and the office-bearers of...
Investigation Confirms Traces Of Explosion In Dassu Incident: Fawad Chaudhry
39 mins ago
Investigation Confirms Traces Of Explosion In Dassu Incident: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that initial investigations...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

OGDCL
9 mins ago
OGDCL bets on global rebound in oil demand, price

KARACHI: Betting on global economic recovery from the effect of the pandemic...
LTO
21 mins ago
LTO Karachi surpasses collection target to reach Rs1.6 trillion; post 29% yearly growth

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has surpassed the collection target...
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40
27 mins ago
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products in the...
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced
32 mins ago
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced

The date of the annual examinations of the 10th class of secondary...