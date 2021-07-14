Two security personnel embrace martyrdom In Kurram District Operation

Two Pakistan Army soldiers, including an officer, embraced martyrdom while three others sustained injuries during clashes with militants in the Zewa area of Kurram tribal district on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), three militants were killed during an operation conducted in the Kurram district after receiving information about their presence.

The ISPR said that Captain Basit Ali, 25, and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, 22, were martyred in an exchange of fire with the militants.

Captain Basit belonged to Haripur district and Sepoy Bilal hailed from Orakzai tribal district.

The officials said that three other soldiers of Frontier Corps sustained wounds.

Paramilitary forces were conducting the operation in the mountainous area in the east of Parachinar to find five kidnapped workers of a cellular company.

The encounter between the security personnel and the militants occurred on Monday.

The ISPR said that a cordon and search operation was in progress in the area to eliminate other militants.

Security forces had conducted multiple operations against militants and the area was de-notified as a conflict zone in 2011.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed in a gunfight between security forces and Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP), the military’s media wing.

According to the statement by ISPR, the Pakistan Army soldier, identified as Nazakat Khan, 32, resident of Attock, lost his life during the operation.

The terrorists gunned down by security forces were active members of the TTP in the area, ISPR said.

The soldiers conducted an Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) in Spinwam, North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists.