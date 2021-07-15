Types of Pain and which treatment is suitable Cold or Hot Compress?

Treating pain with hot and cold compress has been an old practice and also suggested by Doctors. These techniques can be very useful in controlling pain, inflammation, swelling, and stiffness and is a compelling and moderate approach to treat any kind of pain and injury. The precarious part is realizing which pack (hot or cold) to use in what kind of circumstance. The basic rule of thumb is to utilize a hot pack on persistent muscle pain and firmness and utilize a virus compress on inflammation and swelling. Specialists can endorse a blend of the two treatments relying upon your physical issue.

Let’s learn about each therapy in detail and know when to use it.

Hot Treatment

Applying heat to a harmed area promotes blood flow and also increases blood circulation, even a slightly high temperature can soothe the pain and discomfort and increase muscle flexibility. Heat therapy is ideally used in long-term pain, joint pains, and stiffness. Heat treatment is not applied to intense wounds with aggravation as it is brought about by draining in the tissue, permitting warmth to the injured area will increase the blood flow thus, accordingly, deteriorating the circumstance. Warmth treatment applied in the following situations:

Strains

Sprains

Osteoarthritis

Chronic irritation and stiffness in the tendons

Warming up stiff muscles or tissue before activity

Relieving pain in case of neck or back injury, including the lower back

Cold treatment decreases the blood flow to the harmed area consequently reducing the inflammation and swelling and reducing the risk of tissue damage. It numbs the nerves and alow down the sign of pain receptors to the mind, however, acting as local anesthesia. Cryotherapy is most effective within 48 hours of the injury.. Cryotherapy is best within 48 hours of the injury. It treats a swollen and inflamed joint or muscle. One should never apply direct ice on the injury as it can accomplish more harm than anything. Cold treatment should be applied in cases like:

