Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Types of Pain and which treatment is suitable Cold or Hot Compress?

Syeda Mishal IntikhabWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 04:34 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Types of Pain and which treatment is suitable Cold or Hot Compress?

Treating pain with hot and cold compress has been an old practice and also suggested by Doctors. These techniques can be very useful in controlling pain, inflammation, swelling, and stiffness and is a compelling and moderate approach to treat any kind of pain and injury. The precarious part is realizing which pack (hot or cold) to use in what kind of circumstance. The basic rule of thumb is to utilize a hot pack on persistent muscle pain and firmness and utilize a virus compress on inflammation and swelling. Specialists can endorse a blend of the two treatments relying upon your physical issue.

 

Let’s learn about each therapy in detail and know when to use it.

 

Hot Treatment

 

Applying heat to a harmed area promotes blood flow and also increases blood circulation, even a slightly high temperature can soothe the pain and discomfort and increase muscle flexibility. Heat therapy is ideally used in long-term pain, joint pains, and stiffness. Heat treatment is not applied to intense wounds with aggravation as it is brought about by draining in the tissue, permitting warmth to the injured area will increase the blood flow thus, accordingly, deteriorating the circumstance. Warmth treatment applied in the following situations:

 

  • Strains
  • Sprains
  • Osteoarthritis
  • Chronic irritation and stiffness in the tendons
  • Warming up stiff muscles or tissue before activity
  • Relieving pain in case of neck or back injury, including the lower back

 

 

Cold treatment decreases the blood flow to the harmed area consequently reducing the inflammation and swelling and reducing the risk of tissue damage. It numbs the nerves and alow down the sign of pain receptors to the mind, however, acting as local anesthesia. Cryotherapy is most effective within 48 hours of the injury.. Cryotherapy is best within 48 hours of the injury. It treats a swollen and inflamed joint or muscle. One should never apply direct ice on the injury as it can accomplish more harm than anything. Cold treatment should be applied in cases like:

 

Cold treatment can help in cases of:

  • Osteoarthritis
  • Recent injury
  • Gout
  • Strains
  • Irritation in the tendons following activity
  • Migraine

 

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

OGDCL
9 mins ago
OGDCL bets on global rebound in oil demand, price

KARACHI: Betting on global economic recovery from the effect of the pandemic...
Pakistan
12 mins ago
Two-day peace conference on Afghanistan to start from Saturday

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed that a two-day peace conference...
LTO
21 mins ago
LTO Karachi surpasses collection target to reach Rs1.6 trillion; post 29% yearly growth

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has surpassed the collection target...
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40
27 mins ago
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products in the...
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced
32 mins ago
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced

The date of the annual examinations of the 10th class of secondary...
Mamnoon Hussain
34 mins ago
BMG leadership, KCCI office-bearers condole Hussain death

KARACHI: The leadership of the Businessmen Group (BMG) and the office-bearers of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

OGDCL
9 mins ago
OGDCL bets on global rebound in oil demand, price

KARACHI: Betting on global economic recovery from the effect of the pandemic...
Pakistan
12 mins ago
Two-day peace conference on Afghanistan to start from Saturday

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed that a two-day peace conference...
LTO
21 mins ago
LTO Karachi surpasses collection target to reach Rs1.6 trillion; post 29% yearly growth

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has surpassed the collection target...
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40
27 mins ago
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products in the...