UAE takes back condition of Covid-19 vaccine certificate for Pakistani visitors

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 09:25 pm
UAE announces suspension of entry for travelers from Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has explained its circular concerning the requirement of attested Covid-19 vaccination certificates for Pakistani visitors.

In a statement, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Islamabad said that Pakistani passengers flying into the UAE will not be obligatory to get the certificate verified by the UAE embassy in Pakistan.

“The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Islamabad would like to clarify that the vaccination certificate of Covid-19 is not considered currently a requirement for travel to the UAE,” it said in a tweet.

Earlier, in a circular issued to the Pakistani authorities, the embassy had said starting next month, Pakistani passengers flying into the UAE will be mandatory to carry Covid-19 certificates attested by the UAE embassy and Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

“It is mandatory to carry a UAE embassy attested vaccine certificate for Covid-19 issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) along with Counsellor Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, before travelling to the UAE,” according to a circular issued by the UAE embassy in Islamabad.

UAE makes NADRA-issued COVID-19 vaccination certificate obligatory for Pakistani travellers

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday issued new procedures for Pakistani travellers and made it obligatory for them to carry a coronavirus vaccination certificate issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

According to the new strategies, Pakistani travellers travelling to the UAE will not only be required to carry a NADRA-issued vaccination certificate but they will also be required to get it attested by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Pakistan.

“It is mandatory to carry a UAE embassy attested vaccine certificate for COVID-19 issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) along with Counsellor Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, before travelling to the UAE,” a notification issued by the UAE embassy in Islamabad said.

uae travelers certificate

